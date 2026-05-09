'Chiku Ke Cheeky Steps': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Moves Leave RCB Teammates In Splits During IPL 2026 Training | Video

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains one of the most entertaining personalities in world cricket after his hilarious moves during an RCB training session left teammates in splits amid IPL 2026.

The incident took place during one of Bengaluru’s practice sessions ahead of an important IPL 2026 fixture. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Kohli was seen casually walking around the training area in a bizarre and exaggerated manner, instantly grabbing the attention of players and support staff nearby.

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Known for bringing high energy to the dressing room, Kohli appeared to be in a playful mood as he continued the unusual walk, leaving several RCB teammates laughing uncontrollably. The light-hearted moment quickly spread online, with fans praising the former India captain’s fun-loving side away from the intensity of competition.

Several RCB players could be seen enjoying the comic act during the session, while support staff members also appeared amused by Kohli’s antics. The clip added another memorable off-field moment to RCB’s IPL 2026 campaign, where the franchise has remained one of the tournament’s biggest attractions.

Kohli has often gone viral for his animated celebrations, mimicry, and dressing-room humour over the years, and this latest training-ground episode once again showcased his ability to keep the atmosphere relaxed inside the camp.