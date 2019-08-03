Cheteshwar Pujara starts hustling for Tests series against West Indies

New Delhi: India top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday began hustling for two Tests series against West Indies, starting August 22. Pujara took to Twitter to share his net practice video, saying, "Hustle mode on for the upcoming series. #WestIndiesTour." India will take on West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests that are part of ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test will take place from August 22 to 26 at North South, followed by the second Test from August 30 to September 3 at Kingston. World Test Championship was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years. The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final in June 2021 in the UK.