Chennai’s Amith Kutti wins Mumbai Falcons ISRL 3 title

Mumbai: Chennai’s Amith Kutti was crowned champion in the Mumbai Falcons Indian Sim Racing League that concluded, after a thrilling finale.

The speedy Kutti amassed 377 points, winning six out of the 10 races over 5 rounds to pip Thrissur’s Abdul Malik (345 points; one win and four podiums) and another Chennai lad Sai Prithvi (341 points; six podium finishes) to the title.

The Season 3 winner received cash prizes from Mumbai Falcons, with the champion getting Rs 15,000, the first runner-up Rs 10,000 and the second runner-up Rs 5,000. Overall winner Kutti also earned a fully paid testing and training session for a day from Volkswagen Motorsport India, who have been part of the ISRL from the first edition.

Second-placed Malik won a training session with Rayo Racing while Prithvi, third, got a race entry from IndiKarting.

Top racers from across the country took part in the competition, with Kutti dominating the first 2 rounds and winning all 4 races; UK based Muhammad Ibrahim snatched pole and won Race 1 of Round 3. Round 4 was dominated by the lads from Thrissur and saw Abdul Malik earn his maiden victory in Race 1 while Abdul Fattah won Race 2.Season 4 dates and format will be announced shortly, with the new schedule promising to increase the duration of the season.