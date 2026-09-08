Chennai Open 2026: Ajeetesh Sandhu, Stepan Danek Share Lead After Seven-Under 65s In Round One

Ajeetesh Sandhu (L) and Stepan Danek (R) | File Photo

Chennai, September 8, 2026: Ajeetesh Sandhu and Stepan Danek opened with matching seven-under 65s to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the INR 1 crore Chennai Open 2026 Powered by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course.

Sandhu And Danek Share Lead

Sandhu, a 37-year-old former Asian Tour winner from Chandigarh, made eight birdies against a solitary bogey on the par-four 12th.

Czech Republic’s 29-year-old Danek joined Sandhu at the top with a flawless round containing seven birdies. He is currently playing his third season on the DP World PGTI.

Chandigarh’s Jairaj Singh Sandhu produced a bogey-free six-under 66 to share third place with Delhi’s Rashid Khan and Pawan Verma. Rashid, 35, arrived in Chennai after winning the Telangana Open in Vikarabad two weeks ago.

Strong Finish For Ajeetesh

Ajeetesh, a five-time winner on the DP World PGTI, made the most of the scoring opportunities early and late in his round. His finish included birdies on the 16th and 18th after he found the greenside bunker on both holes.

“It was a good day, and I capitalised on the easier holes,” Ajeetesh said. “Finishing with birdies on the 16th and 18th was particularly satisfying. The fifth and sixth, along with a few of the par threes on the back nine, are more demanding, so you have to negotiate those well.”

Overnight rain softened the course and greens, while preferred lies were in effect. Ajeetesh also drew on his Asian Tour experience to cope with the humid conditions.

“The softer conditions helped, but hydration and nutrition are extremely important in this weather,” he added.

Danek Credits Putting

Danek credited his putting and his ability to sustain momentum throughout the round. He also made birdie on every par five.

“My putting was very good, and that is always the foundation of my game,” Danek said. “I maintained the momentum throughout the round and took advantage of all the par fives. It is encouraging because my game has been developing well over the past three or four weeks.”

Current Race to the DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar opened with a five-under 67 to share sixth place.

Defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka began his title defence with a three-under 69 and was tied 16th.

The Race to DP World India Championship is a competition to crown the DP World PGTI’s number one player, and this competition will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.

About DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI):

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’. DP World PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour).

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DP World PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the DP World PGTI. The DP World PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri. Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

For more information on DP World PGTI, please visit our website: www.pgtofindia.com