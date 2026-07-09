Chelsea Sign Geovany Quenda From Sporting Lisbon Until 2034, Jesse Derry Extends Stay To 2032 | X

London: Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon on a contract that runs until 2034. The Premier League club also announced that Jesse Derry has signed a new contract until 2032.

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Quenda is regarded as one of the brightest talents in European football, having played a key role in Sporting winning the Portuguese league and cup double last year.

He was also named Primeira Liga Young Player of the Season in 2025 and has featured regularly for Sporting in the past two seasons, used in both attacking wide positions or at wing-back.

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‘It feels great to be here,' the 19-year-old said. "The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club. I am excited to work with my team-mates and the Manager, Xabi Alonso. I'm a very hard-working young person and I like to help my team. I want to be someone known for having the right mentality to help my team-mates and who does their best for the club to win trophies."

Quenda became the youngest player ever to score for Sporting in his debut season and finished the campaign having already amassed 54 games in all competitions as they won the Double. He also holds the record as the youngest Portuguese player to find the net in the UEFA Champions League.

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He has most recently been representing Portugal at Under-21 level and was named in the Team of the Tournament for the 2025 European Championships.

After impressing in the Chelsea Academy, Derry made his senior debut in our FA Cup fourth-round tie against Hull City, and followed that up with his first start in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest towards the end of last season.

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‘It’s a dream come true to commit my future to such a big club like Chelsea,’ Derry said after signing his deal. "I’m just so excited for what’s to come. This last 12 months, I feel like a completely different player than when I first joined and that’s credit to all the coaches I’ve worked with. They've played such a big part in helping me get better.

"Just having that little snippet of playing for the first team last season, I couldn't have thought of anywhere else I'd want to be for my future. It was a no-brainer."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)