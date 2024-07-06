Checkmate At The Opera House: Know The Chess Maestro's Dazzling Performance Tricks

Today, let’s dive into a captivating chess game from the 19th century, brimming with the ideas we've explored so far. I am sure, this game will not only fill you in with more ideas but will inspire you to apply them in your next one! After all, to paraphrase Goethe, it is not enough to know, we must apply!

Setting the stage

Our journey begins at an Opera House in Paris, in the year 1858! The American prodigy Paul Morphy was invited to play an exhibition game against the Duke Karl II of Brunswick and the French aristocrat Count Isouard de Vauvenargues. The game was played in a box while an opera was being performed on the stage! The duo, eager to test Morphy's mettle, decided to play as one, consulting with each other during the game. Little did they know, Morphy would go on to become a Chess Legend and this game would be remembered for time immemorial!

Morphy, Paul - Duke of Brunswick, Count Isouard

Paris, 02.11.1858

Move 1-4: Laying foundations

Morphy, playing as White, starts with 1.e4. This classic opening move sets the tone for the game, emphasizing central control and piece activity. Morphy's opponents respond with 1...e5, following the same concept as the opponent. The moves that follow demonstrate Morphy's commitment to rapid development and central dominance—a hallmark of his style.

1.e4 e5 2.Nf3 developing our piece to an active square, towards the centre 2...d6 3.d4 Bg4

Tactical Motif: The Pin |

Now Black has pinned the Knight on f3, with their (remember, 2 players are playing Black!) Bishop on g4.

By the fourth move, we already see Morphy's preference for clear, logical play.

4. de5! Rather than defending against the pin, Morphy opts for active counterplay and grabs the pawn on e5, with his d4 pawn. 4….Bf3 If Black takes back the pawn first, White will simply exchange Queens on d8 and thus get rid of the pin. He will then be free to pick up the e5 pawn with his Knight. So Black must capture the Knight first.

Move 5-8: The Initiative Shifts

5. Qf3 de5 6.Bc4 Nf6 defending against the checkmate on f7! 7.Qb3

Double attack and Battery

7...Qe7 8.Nc3 Instead 8.Qb7 would have won a pawn, but Morphy was known to play for the initiative if given a chance. He sees that Black’s position is cramped, his development impaired due to the Queen on e7 obstructing the range of the dark-squared Bishop on f8. He wants to quickly bring all his pieces into play. 8...c6

Move 9-12: Attack Intensifies

9.Bg5 Pin! Remember Black had to give up his Bishop for the Knight back on the 4th move? On the other hand, Morphy's Bishops dominate the open diagonals. The power of the Bishop pair in open positions is a recurring theme in this game. 9...b5

10.Nb5! A signature element of Morphy's play is his willingness to sacrifice material for dynamic play. He sacrifices his Knight on b5, in return for 2 pawns only in terms of material, but opens up the path for his pieces to reach the opponent’s King quickly.

Tactical Motif: A Knight Sacrifice |

10…cb5 11.Bb5 Nbd7 Now this knight is pinned too! 12.0–0–0 The decision to castle Queenside is a bold one, showcasing his aggressive style and readiness to bring more pieces into the fray. 12…Rd8

Move 13-17: The Decisive Blow

13.Rd7! Rd7 Note that Black would have lost his Queen for White’s Bishop on g5 if they had captured back on d7 with their f6 Knight 14.Rd1 Bringing his last piece that was out of play into the game! Qe6 getting out of the pin on the h4-d8 diagonal 15.Bd7 Nd7

White to play |

Conclusion: The Final Flourish

16. Qb8! The game ends with a beautiful combination that begins with a Queen Sacrifice! 16...Nb8 Knights also move back! Whenever we sacrifice material, we do it to attain a higher purpose. What could be more valuable than the mighty Queen you say? Well, Checkmate of course! Did you spot the winning move?

17.Rd8 Checkmate! 1–0 ( White wins! )

Tactical Motif: Back-Rank Checkmate. The White Bishop on g5 not only supports the White Rook on d8 but also prevents the Black King from moving forward to the e7 square.

An enthralling end to a brilliant game!

(Soumya Swaminathan is an International Master and Woman Grandmaster in Chess. She has been World Junior Champion and Commonwealth Gold Medalist)