'Chasing Birdies, Not People': Prithvi Shaw's Golf Outing With Yuvraj Singh & Karun Nair Amuses Fans

Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Prithvi Shaw shared a fun glimpse of his latest outing as he enjoyed a session of golf alongside former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and batter Karun Nair. Shaw posted a picture with the two cricketers on social media, giving fans a look at their relaxed time away from the cricket field.

Shaw added a witty caption to the post, writing, “Chasing birdies, not people.” The playful remark referred to the trio’s golf session and added a humorous touch to the picture, which quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

Yuvraj, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has continued to remain a popular figure among fans since retiring from international cricket. Nair, meanwhile, has remained active in competitive cricket and has been a notable name in India’s domestic cricketing circuit.

For Shaw, the outing provided an opportunity to unwind alongside two experienced Indian cricketers. The Mumbai-born batter has also remained active away from the cricket field as he continues to work towards making a strong comeback and reviving his career at the highest level.

The picture offered fans a glimpse of the camaraderie between the three cricketers, while Shaw’s cheeky caption made the post even more entertaining. With cricket taking a back seat for the day, Shaw, Yuvraj and Nair appeared to enjoy some friendly competition on the golf course.