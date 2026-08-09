 'Chasing Birdies, Not People': Prithvi Shaw's Golf Outing With Yuvraj Singh & Karun Nair Amuses Fans
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'Chasing Birdies, Not People': Prithvi Shaw's Golf Outing With Yuvraj Singh & Karun Nair Amuses Fans

Prithvi Shaw shared a picture from a golf session with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and batter Karun Nair. Shaw captioned the post, “Chasing birdies, not people,” adding a playful touch to the outing. The trio appeared to enjoy some time away from cricket, with the light-hearted post offering fans a glimpse of their camaraderie beyond the cricket field.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, August 09, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
'Chasing Birdies, Not People': Prithvi Shaw's Golf Outing With Yuvraj Singh & Karun Nair Amuses Fans
Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Prithvi Shaw shared a fun glimpse of his latest outing as he enjoyed a session of golf alongside former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and batter Karun Nair. Shaw posted a picture with the two cricketers on social media, giving fans a look at their relaxed time away from the cricket field.

Shaw added a witty caption to the post, writing, “Chasing birdies, not people.” The playful remark referred to the trio’s golf session and added a humorous touch to the picture, which quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

Yuvraj, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has continued to remain a popular figure among fans since retiring from international cricket. Nair, meanwhile, has remained active in competitive cricket and has been a notable name in India’s domestic cricketing circuit.

For Shaw, the outing provided an opportunity to unwind alongside two experienced Indian cricketers. The Mumbai-born batter has also remained active away from the cricket field as he continues to work towards making a strong comeback and reviving his career at the highest level.

The picture offered fans a glimpse of the camaraderie between the three cricketers, while Shaw’s cheeky caption made the post even more entertaining. With cricket taking a back seat for the day, Shaw, Yuvraj and Nair appeared to enjoy some friendly competition on the golf course.

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