Chaotic Scenes! Real Zaragoza GK’s Wild Punch After Red Card Triggers Mass On-Pitch Brawl, Faces Ban | VIDEO

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada is facing a lengthy ban after losing his cool in the Segunda Division clash against Huesca. After being sent off for a tackle on Jorge Pulido, the Argentine ran to punch him in the face leading to a massive on pitch brawl at the Estadio El Alcoraz. Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza's Dani Tasende were also dismissed in a moment of pure chaos.

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Red card triggers brawl

With both Real Zaragoza and SD Huesca battling relegation, the derby clash was a tense one. In stoppage time, Esteban Andrada pushed an opposition player for which he received a second yellow card and was sent off.

The 35-year-old Argentina international then lost his cool and sprinted toward Jorge Pulido, Huesca’s captain, to punch him in the face. In what was a WWE style moment, it triggered a massive brawl, with players from both teams getting involved. Amid the chaos, Dani Jiménez (Huesca) and Dani Tasende (Zaragoza) were also sent off for their involvement.

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Will Andrada face a ban?

For being sent off, Andrada will receive a standard one-match ban. However, his unsportsmanlike conduct could result him in facing a lengthy time on the sidelines. After the match, Andrada issued a public apology, admitting he “lost focus” and accepting responsibility. He also personally apologized to Pulido, acknowledging the incident was his fault.

"The truth is I'm very, very sorry for what happened. It's not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I'm very sorry. I also want to apologize to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues, and honestly, it was my fault, I lost focus at that moment, and well, I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me," the keeper said after the game.

Real Zaragoza released an official statement strongly condemning the incident and promising internal disciplinary action. The club emphasized that the behavior did not reflect its values of sportsmanship, respect, and responsibility as role models.