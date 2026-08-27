 Chaos! Matteo Guendouzi Sparks Massive Brawl After Taunting Lyon Fans Following Fenerbahce Win | Video
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Chaos! Matteo Guendouzi Sparks Massive Brawl After Taunting Lyon Fans Following Fenerbahce Win | Video

Fenerbahce reached the Champions League league phase after beating Lyon 2-1 in their playoff second-leg, sealing a 3-2 aggregate win. After full-time, Matteo Guendouzi, targeted by Lyon fans, gestured towards the crowd and shouted “Allez l’OM” at a camera. Lyon players and staff confronted him, sparking a mass clash that reportedly continued near the tunnel.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, August 27, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Chaos! Matteo Guendouzi Sparks Massive Brawl After Taunting Lyon Fans Following Fenerbahce Win | Video
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Fenerbahce booked their place in the UEFA Champions League league phase after beating Lyon 2-1 in the second leg of their playoff tie, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory. However, the result was overshadowed by a heated confrontation involving Matteo Guendouzi after the final whistle.

Guendouzi, who previously played for Marseille, was targeted by Lyon supporters during the match. After Fenerbahce sealed qualification, the French midfielder appeared to provoke the home crowd with gestures before shouting “Allez l’OM” towards a pitchside camera, referring to Lyon’s fierce rivals Marseille.

His celebration quickly escalated tensions, with Lyon players and staff confronting the Fenerbahce midfielder. Several teammates then moved in, leading to a mass confrontation involving players and members of both coaching staffs as security personnel attempted to restore order.

The chaos reportedly continued around the tunnel area, with tempers remaining high even after the initial confrontation had been broken up. The incident could potentially draw UEFA disciplinary attention, although no sanctions had been confirmed at the time.

Despite the ugly scenes, Fenerbahce achieved a major European milestone by reaching the Champions League league phase. Lyon, meanwhile, were eliminated after failing to overturn the first-leg deficit, with Guendouzi’s provocative celebration becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the dramatic night.

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