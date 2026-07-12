Chaos In Stands! Fans Wearing Argentina Jerseys Caught Fighting During England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 QF | Video

AlertaArgNews/X

Tempers flared in the stands during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between England and Norway after a group of fans wearing Argentina jerseys were seen getting into a heated altercation with another spectator. Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention as supporters exchanged pushes and punches while nearby fans attempted to separate those involved.

The confrontation unfolded while England and Norway battled on the pitch, leaving many viewers surprised to see Argentina supporters involved in an incident at a match that did not feature the reigning world champions. The exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear, but footage circulating online shows tensions escalating rapidly before stadium security intervened.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral clips sparked mixed reactions across social media. While some users criticized the fans for allowing emotions to boil over during a high-profile World Cup fixture, others urged people not to judge an entire fanbase based on the actions of a handful of individuals. Many also praised the spectators who stepped in to calm the situation and prevent the fight from escalating further.

Incidents involving supporters have occasionally overshadowed major football tournaments, prompting organizers to reinforce security measures inside stadiums. FIFA has consistently maintained a zero-tolerance approach toward violence and disorder, with spectators found guilty of misconduct facing potential sanctions, including removal from venues and possible bans from future matches.

Despite the disturbance in the stands, the action on the pitch continued uninterrupted as England secured a 2-1 victory over Norway thanks to Jude Bellingham's brace, booking a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. However, the off-field altercation involving fans wearing Argentina jerseys became one of the most talked-about moments from the quarter-final, generating significant discussion across social media.