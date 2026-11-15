Chaos In Dhaka! Bangladesh Fans Set Stadium Gallery On Fire After Pakistan's Dramatic 1-0 Win In SAFF Semi-Final | Video

Bangladesh Fans Set Stadium Gallery On Fire | iSoumikSaheb/X

The Bangladesh-Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final witnessed dramatic scenes both on and off the pitch, as Bangladesh's heartbreaking defeat sparked anger among home supporters in Dhaka. Following Pakistan's 1-0 victory at the National Stadium on Saturday, November 14, reports emerged of spectators setting parts of the stadium gallery on fire, while the politically charged atmosphere added to the tension surrounding the encounter.

Bangladesh supporters had turned up in large numbers, hoping to see their team reach the SAFF Championship final for the first time since 2005. However, their hopes were shattered by a late goal from Pakistan, which secured a historic victory for the visitors.

Bangladesh Fans Set Stadium Gallery On Fire

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Pakistan's Abdul Samad Shahzad scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute after capitalising on a costly mistake by Bangladesh goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon.

The goal silenced the home crowd and triggered frustration among sections of the Bangladesh supporters. Flares were reportedly thrown onto the pitch, briefly disrupting proceedings, while reports later emerged of a fire breaking out in part of the stadium gallery. Fire Service personnel intervened and brought the blaze under control.

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Pakistan, meanwhile, scripted history by reaching their first-ever SAFF Championship final. They will now face defending champions India in the title clash on November 17 at the National Stadium in Dhaka. India booked their place in the final after defeating Bhutan 2-1 in the other semi-final.

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