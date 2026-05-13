 Chaos Erupts! Fans Clash In Stands As Cristiano Ronaldo's Title Wait Continues After Al Nassr Held To 1-1 Draw By Al Hilal | Video
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HomeSportsChaos Erupts! Fans Clash In Stands As Cristiano Ronaldo's Title Wait Continues After Al Nassr Held To 1-1 Draw By Al Hilal | Video

Chaos Erupts! Fans Clash In Stands As Cristiano Ronaldo's Title Wait Continues After Al Nassr Held To 1-1 Draw By Al Hilal | Video

A Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal turned chaotic after a late stoppage-time equaliser derailed Al Nassr’s title hopes. Tensions reportedly spilled into the stands as Al Nassr fans stormed the Al Hilal section, leading to violent clashes involving sticks. Security intervened as the rivalry intensified in one of the season’s most heated encounters.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
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A high-stakes Saudi Pro League showdown between Al Nassr and Al Hilal descended into chaos after reports emerged of violent clashes between supporters following a dramatic title-race encounter.

According to visuals, tensions boiled over after Al Nassr missed a crucial opportunity to secure the league title, conceding a late equaliser in stoppage time. The result left their championship hopes hanging in the balance, and emotions spilled over into the stands after the final whistle.

In a shocking turn of events, a group of Al Nassr supporters reportedly stormed the section reserved for Al Hilal fans inside the stadium. Reports suggest that the invading fans entered the VIP area and began attacking rival supporters using sticks and other objects, sparking immediate retaliation from the home crowd.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a chaotic melee, with both sets of fans exchanging blows amid growing disorder. Security personnel were forced to intervene as the situation intensified, though initial reports indicated that the Al Nassr group eventually retreated due to being outnumbered.

The incident comes amid one of the most intense title races in recent Saudi Pro League history, with both clubs separated by just a few points at the top of the table. The rivalry between Al Nassr and Al Hilal, already one of the fiercest in Asian football, has been further inflamed by high-profile players and high-stakes encounters.

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