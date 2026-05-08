Chaos Erupts As Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev Kicks Sean Strickland During Chaotic Press Conference Ahead Of UFC 328 | Video

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The build-up to UFC 328 exploded into chaos after UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev appeared to kick rival Sean Strickland during a heated face-off at Thursday’s press conference in Newark, New Jersey.

The two fighters, who are set to headline UFC 328 this weekend, had already exchanged multiple verbal jabs throughout fight week. However, tensions escalated dramatically when Chimaev and Strickland came face-to-face on stage in front of UFC President Dana White.

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As the staredown intensified, Chimaev suddenly lifted his leg and kicked toward Strickland’s lower body, causing immediate chaos on stage. Security personnel and police officers rushed in to separate the pair as Strickland attempted to move toward the champion again. Videos from the incident quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The rivalry between the two has become one of the most personal feuds in recent UFC history. According to reports, the UFC had already increased security measures during fight week due to fears that the animosity could turn physical before the fight itself. The fighters were reportedly kept in separate hotels, while additional police presence was deployed for scheduled appearances.

Despite the chaos, the UFC 328 main event is still scheduled to go ahead at the Prudential Center on May 9. Chimaev will be defending the UFC middleweight title for the first time against former champion Strickland in what has now become one of the most anticipated grudge matches of the year.