Chaos At FIFA World Cup 2026! Multiple Pitch Invaders Halt Belgium vs Senegal Clash As Security Officials Intervene | Video

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Belgium and Senegal was briefly brought to a halt after multiple pitch invaders stormed onto the field, creating chaotic scenes inside the stadium. Security personnel were forced into action as the intruders ran across the pitch, prompting the referee to immediately stop play while officials worked to restore order.

The disruption occurred in the 32nd minute with Senegal holding a 1-0 lead thanks to Habib Diarra's 24th-minute strike. As Belgium prepared to restart play from a dead-ball situation, several individuals breached security barriers and sprinted onto the field. One of the pitch invaders managed to evade stewards for a few moments before eventually being wrestled to the ground, drawing a mixture of cheers and boos from spectators.

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Television cameras captured the unusual interruption as players from both teams patiently waited for security staff to remove the trespassers. Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, where many fans criticized the breach and questioned how multiple people were able to access the playing surface during one of football's biggest tournaments.

After several tense minutes, security regained control of the situation and play resumed without any further interruptions. The incident once again raised concerns over stadium security at the FIFA World Cup, with many supporters calling for stricter measures to prevent similar disruptions during the remainder of the tournament.