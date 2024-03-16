CHAMPS Foundation's Silver Jubilee Shines Bright: A Night Of Stars And Support

Photo by Vijay Gohil

The Silver Jubilee celebration of the CHAMPS Foundation glittered brilliantly with stars from the world of sports and beyond, illuminating the night with the radiance of their presence.

Among the esteemed guests were trustee G R Vishwanath, esteemed members of the 1983 World Cup winning team, the venerable current India coach Rahul Dravid, chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and eminent personalities from diverse fields, adding an extra layer of prestige and glamour to the event.

All about The CHAMPS Foundation

Founded in 1999 by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, CHAMPS, an acronym for ‘Caring, Helping, Assisting, Motivating, Promoting, Sportspersons,’ emerged from Gavaskar's deep-rooted concern for athletes who encountered hardships after retiring from their sporting careers.

Over the span of 25 remarkable years, CHAMPS has quietly but effectively recognized and provided support to deserving sportspersons, acting as a beacon of hope and assistance in their journey.

Gratitude and Solidarity

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Gavaskar attributed the inception of CHAMPS to the media, acknowledging its pivotal role in igniting the spark that led to the establishment of the Foundation.

He also extended heartfelt appreciation to his teammates from the triumphant '83 winning team for their unwavering support. The Foundation's inaugural event, a riveting double wicket tournament, witnessed enthusiastic participation from corporate leaders who partnered with team members, showcasing solidarity and collaboration for a noble cause.

Dravid's Appreciation

Rahul Dravid, renowned for his humility even among cricketing legends, shed light on the challenges faced by athletes post-retirement and lauded CHAMPS for its commendable efforts in addressing this pressing issue.

The event was further enriched by the presence of luminaries such as Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, and Dilip Vengsarkar, who graced the occasion with their illustrious presence, alongside distinguished corporate stalwarts.

Collaborative Efforts

The celebration also marked the momentous collaboration between CHAMPS Foundation and Spartan, the world's toughest obstacle race, introduced to India by PMG. A significant portion of the proceeds generated from Spartan races will be directed towards supporting CHAMPS' endeavors, thereby perpetuating its legacy of compassion and care towards sports heroes and heroines.