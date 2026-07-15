Champions League T20 2.0? ICC Mulling To Launch New 'World Club T20 Championship' Featuring Top Franchise Teams | X

A brand-new global T20 tournament featuring the world's best cricket franchises is reportedly in the works. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling a World Club T20 Championship, a global franchise cricket tournament that could bring together top teams from leading T20 leagues around the world. The proposed event could revive the concept of the Champions League T20 (CLT20), which was discontinued after the 2014 edition.

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According to a BBC report, this proposed "World Club T20" could launch within the next couple of years only if cricket administrators can find a free window in an already packed international calendar. A global meeting of franchise executives is expected to take place later this year to map out the next steps.

Think of it as cricket's version of FIFA's Club World Cup. For fans, this opens up a mouth-watering possibility of IPL powerhouses like the Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians finally facing off against top teams from the Big Bash League (BBL), SA20 and The Hundred.

Is the World Club T20 Officially Confirmed?

The short answer is no.

While the concept is actively being discussed behind the scenes, there is currently no official announcement from the ICC or major cricket boards regarding dates, qualified teams or formats.

While some online rumours claim a "World Club Championship Twenty20" will launch as early as 2026 - even listing participating leagues like the IPL, PSL, and BBL - these details have not been verified by the ICC, BCCI, ECB or Cricket Australia. For now, treat those specific 2026 blueprints as unconfirmed speculation.

Champions League T20 (CLT20) 2.0

If this tournament happens, it will essentially be a modern reboot of the beloved Champions League T20 (CLT20).

The original CLT20 ran from 2009 to 2014. Indian franchises dominated the tournament with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians winning the trophy twice each.

The tournament was discontinued in 2015 due to a lack of fan interest and commercial backing at the time.

While a global club tournament is closer to becoming a reality than it has been in a decade, fans will have to play the waiting game. Until the ICC and national boards officially sign off on a scheduling window, the "World Club T20" remains a highly exciting work-in-progress.