Champions League: Rashford piledriver helps Manchester United beat PSG 2-1

In the classic Hollywood movie Casablanca, Rick tells Illsa: “We will always have Paris.” The same maxim appears to exist for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer whose Manchester United beat PSG 2-1 after a torrid start to the season

United scored all the goals here. The first one came from Bruno Fernandes penalty, which had to be taken twice, after Keylor Navas left his line. Fernandes missed the first opportunity but wasn’t found wanting when he buried the second to make it 1-0.

PSG equalised after Frenchman Anthony Martial headed as Neymar Jr cross past his own keeper.

However, it was United’s night in Paris as Marcus Rashford scored the winner after being fed by substitute Paul Pogba. Spinning around Sarabia, Rashford buried the ball past Keylor Navas to give United a deserved victory in Paris.