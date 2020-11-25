Champions League: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo equals Messi's record in match against Ferencvaros

As Juventus took on Ferencvaros in their Champions League group stage fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo produced yet another performance to inspire a comeback which saw his side win 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium.

In doing so, Ronaldo brought up his 70th home goal in the Champions League, a record he now shares with none other than Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Ferencvaros opened the scoring with Myrto Uzuni finding the net in the 19th minute. Soon after, Ronaldo's strike in the 35th minute levelled the scores.

Both sides then gave each other a tough competition, restricting one another from taking lead. Alvaro Morata then managed to score a goal in the 90+2nd minute as Juventus claimed a 2-1 win. Also, Juventus ensured qualification to the Round of 16 in the Champions League with this victory.

Juventus will now be back in action on November 28 when they take on Benevento in Serie A.

Barcelona, meanwhile, had a thumping 4-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv. The Catalans, who were without the services of Messi, travelled to NSC Olympiyskiy in Ukraine. While striker Martin Braithwaite bagged himself a brace, American youngster Sergino Dest and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each to make it 4-0 away from home.

Barcelona will be back in action on November 29 when they take on Osasuna in La Liga.