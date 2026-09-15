Champions Are Back! Indian Women's Cricket Team Arrive In Delhi After Historic Asia Cup Triumph Amid Trophy Row

Indian Women's Cricket Team Arrive In Delhi After Historic Asia Cup Triumph | ANI/BCCI Women/X

The Indian women's cricket team returned to New Delhi on Monday after clinching a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai to continue India's dominance in the continental tournament. The players received a warm welcome upon their arrival in the national capital after their historic triumph.

India produced a dominant all-round performance in the final. Batting first, India posted 183/5, with Shafali Verma smashing 68 off 39 balls and Smriti Mandhana scoring 59. The opening duo stitched together a sensational 129-run partnership before Sri Lanka's bowlers managed to fight back in the latter stages of the innings.

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Chasing 184, Sri Lanka struggled against India's disciplined bowling attack and were eventually bowled out for 111. Sree Charani was the star with the ball, claiming four wickets for 20 runs, as India secured a comprehensive 72-run victory. The triumph extended India's record to eight Women's Asia Cup titles.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Arrive In Delhi After Historic Asia Cup Triumph

However, the trophy presentation sparked controversy after the Indian team did not collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, speaking after the team's arrival in Delhi, said the decision was collectively taken by the Board. “We discussed the matter among ourselves and decided that we would not accept it. It was our collective decision. He (Naqvi) also did not raise any objection to it,” Shukla said.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had also described the move as a “conscious, institutional” decision taken in the prevailing circumstances. Despite the trophy presentation row, India's eighth Women's Asia Cup triumph remains the centrepiece of their campaign, with the team now turning its attention towards the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, where they will aim to continue their impressive run.