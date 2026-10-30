 Chagall Tipped To Win Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver At Pune Racecourse
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Chagall Tipped To Win Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver At Pune Racecourse

Pesi Shroff-trained Chagall is the leading contender for the Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver, the feature race at Pune Racecourse on October 31. The senior-most runner in a four-horse field will seek his seventh career victory, with Break Point expected to challenge. Eight races are scheduled on the 14th day of the Pune meeting, starting at 1.30 pm.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Chagall Tipped To Win Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver At Pune Racecourse
Chagall Tipped To Win Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver At Pune Racecourse | X

Pune: Chagall, the senior-most runner in a field of four, looks the best bet for the Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver, the main event on the 14th day of the Pune meeting at the Pune Racecourse on Saturday.

The Pesi Shroff-trained Chagall will be bidding for the seventh victory of his career. However, he will face a challenge from Break Point in this eight-furlong contest.

First Race At 1.30pm

Selections

  1. The D. N. Zodge Plate: 1. (2), 2. (5)

  2. The Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver: 1. Chagall (2), 2. Break Point (4)

  3. The Westin Pune Trophy Div-2: 1. (8), 2. (7), 3. (4)

  4. The Supreme Star Plate: 1. (10), 2. (14), 3. (9)

  5. The Timeless Beauty Plate: 1. (2), 2. (3)

  6. The Westin Pune Trophy Div-1: 1. (5), 2. (7), 3. (4)

  7. The K. Raghunath Plate: 1. (4), 2. (5)

  8. The Legal Steps Plate: 1. (3), 2. (4)

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