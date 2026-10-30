Chagall Tipped To Win Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver At Pune Racecourse | X

Pune: Chagall, the senior-most runner in a field of four, looks the best bet for the Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver, the main event on the 14th day of the Pune meeting at the Pune Racecourse on Saturday.

The Pesi Shroff-trained Chagall will be bidding for the seventh victory of his career. However, he will face a challenge from Break Point in this eight-furlong contest.

First Race At 1.30pm

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