Century Alert! Virat Kohli Smashes 55th ODI Century In Just 74 Balls During IND Vs WI 1st ODI

Virat Kohli continued his excellent record in run chases with a scintallating century in the IND vs WI 1st ODI on Sunday. The 37-year-old mixed aggression with ease to race to century in just 74 balls, his 55th in ODIs. Overall, Virat now has 86 international centuries, 14 behind Sachin Tendulkar.

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Earlier in the innings, Kohli also reached another major milestone by completing 15,000 ODI runs. He achieved the feat when he reached 59, becoming only the second batter in cricket history to cross the landmark. He also became the second Indian to reach the milestone after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli now remains second on the all-time ODI run-scoring list, with Tendulkar leading the chart with 18,426 runs. The latest century further extended Kohli’s record for the most ODI hundreds, underlining his remarkable consistency in the format. His unbeaten 139 ensured India finished the match strongly while giving their campaign an emphatic start.

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The performance once again highlighted Kohli’s ability to combine experience with attacking stroke play in pressure situations. After reaching his century, he continued to find the boundaries and maintained control until the end of the chase. India’s eight-wicket win gave the team a confident start and made Kohli’s milestone-filled innings the centrepiece of the match.