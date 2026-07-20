Celebration Time! Spain Erupts In Joy As Ferran Torres' Goal Seals FIFA World Cup 2026 Triumph | Video

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Fans across Spain erupted in jubilation after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal to help Spain win the FIFA World Cup 2026. The dramatic moment sparked wild celebrations among supporters as the Spanish forward's strike secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

As the ball found the back of the net, Spain fans watching the match erupted in joy. Supporters were seen jumping, hugging one another and celebrating wildly as the long-awaited World Cup triumph moved closer.

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The goal, scored in extra time, proved to be the difference between the two teams in a tense final. Spain held on to their narrow lead until the final whistle, sparking emotional scenes among fans both inside the stadium and across the country.

Videos of the celebrations quickly spread across social media, showing Spanish supporters celebrating in the streets and fan zones. The scenes reflected the immense excitement surrounding Spain's historic World Cup victory.

Torres' goal ultimately etched his name into Spanish football history, while fans celebrated one of the country's biggest sporting triumphs. Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina sent supporters into a frenzy as they celebrated lifting the FIFA World Cup 2026.