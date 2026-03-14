CCI Snooker Classic 2025: Mahesh Jagdale Outclasses Kalpesh Mevada 4-0 In Final Qualifying Round

Mahesh Jagdale compiles three substantial breaks to blank Mevada 3-0 | File Photo

Mumbai, March 14: Mahesh Jagdale showed great touch and potted quite consistently as he rolled in three noteworthy breaks of 44 (1st frame), 79 (2nd frame) and 41 (3rd frame) to blank Kalpesh Mevada 4-0 (76-36, 95-7, 72-12, 53-43) in the final qualifying round match of the CCI Snooker Classic 2025 played at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall on Saturday.

Imran Khan compiles century break

Imran Khan also struck great form as he compiled a century effort of 101 in defeating Carl Serrao 3-0 (81-18, 69-55, 101-7) in a second-round encounter.

Naidu continues impressive run

Sumit Naidu continued with his impressive run of form and defeated Rahul Narang 4-1 (63-10, 71-37, 70-7, 47-76, 71-38) in another final qualifying round encounter.

Thakkar rallies to secure win

Mitesh Thakkar showed solid fighting spirit as he rallied from the loss of the first frame to overcome Darshan Shah 3-1 (25-65, 63-38, 60-40, 45-28) in a second-round contest.

Results (Round 2)

Amit Sapru beat Nalin Patel 3-1 (55-45, 49-62, 60-31, 65-56)

Amal Razak beat Tejas Gandhi 3-0 (74-32, 79-24, 54-10)

Shubham Randhe beat Arun Barve 3-1 (81-37, 59-35, 55-21, 64-32)

Pramod Shah beat Samar Khandelwal 3-1 (34-68, 69-11, 64-40, 53-52)

Aashit Padya beat Pranav Todi 3-0 (64-36, 59-32, 73-2)

Sameer Gupta beat Salim Madraswala 3-0 (51-12, 18-55, 69-26)

Imran Khan beat Carl Serrao 3-0 (81-18, 69-55, 101-7)

Mitesh Thakkar beat Darshan Shah 3-1 (25-65, 63-38, 60-40, 45-28)

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Qualifying Round

Sumit Naidu beat Rahul Narang 4-1 (63-10, 71-37, 70-7, 47-76, 71-38)

Karan Chugh beat V. Subramanian 4-3 (43-59, 58-43, 64-39, 55-69, 75-16, 10-67, 59-46)

Mahesh Jagdale beat Kalpesh Mevada 4-0 (76(44)-36, 95(79)-7, 72(41)-12, 53-43)