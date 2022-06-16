CCI-GMBA badminton tourney from Saturday

Badminton |

Mumbai: The Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) will be conducting the CCI-GMBA badminton championship 2022 for boys’ and girls’ under-17 and under-19, and will be played at the CCI badminton courts from June 18 to 2022.

The 3-day championship will consist of singles, doubles and mixed doubles events, for both boys and girls in the two age categories.

All matches till pre-quarter-finals shall be played on best-of-three games of 15 points each with no extension in all events. All matches from the quarter-finals shall be played on best-of-three games of 21 points each.