CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Aaditya Dalal And Sara Jamsutkar Win Under 15 Titles

Aaditya Dalal and Sara Jamsutkar, both finished on a high winning the boys’ and girls’ under-15 titles in the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship, at the CCI table tennis hall on Thursday.

In the best-of-five-game boys’ final, Aaditya played confidently and was in control against challenger Jehan Kolah. He dropped one game before pulling through at 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, and 11-4 to emerge champion.

Sara also faced some resistance from Swara Gudekar who put up a fight. But it was not strong enough to stop Sara from clinching an 11-6, 11-9, 6-11, and 11-5 victory to seal the girls’ crown.

Naira Lodha produced a determined performance and overcame Avantika Ahuja, winning in four games at 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, and 11-3 in the girls’ under-13 final.

In the corresponding boys' summit clash, Kush Kejriwal had things his way against Akhil Kampani and won in straight games at 11-6, 11-9, and 11-7.

There was joy for Swara Gudekar who won the girls’ under-11 title defeating Anaisha Abhyankar 11-7, 11-3, and 11-6, while Yuvaan Singh Walia showed tremendous fighting spirit as he recovered from the jaw of defeat to prevail over Yashan Kolah carving out a hard-fought 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, and 12-10 victory.



Results (all finals) - Girls’ U-11: Swara Gudekar bt Anaisha Abhyankar 11-7, 11-3, 11-6.

Boys’ U-11: Yuvaan Singh Walia bt Yashan Kolah 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10.

Girls’ U-13: Naira Lodha bt Avantika Ahuja 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-3.

Boys’ U-13: Kush Kejriwal bt Akhil Kampani 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.

Girls’ U-15: Sara Jamsutkar bt Swara Gudekar 11-6, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5.

Boys’ U-15: Aaditya Dalal bt Jehan Kolah 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4.