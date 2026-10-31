Caught On Camera! Alyssa Healy's Unexpected Hide-And-Seek Moment During SA vs AUS 3rd Test Leaves Fans Amused | Video

Alyssa Healy's Unexpected Hide-And-Seek Moment | supersporttv/Instagram

Former Australian cricket star and Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy found herself in the spotlight for an unusual reason during the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town. A video of Healy seemingly hiding behind a tree has gone viral on social media, leaving cricket fans amused.

The incident caught attention during the ongoing Test match, with Healy spotted standing behind a tree as cameras captured the moment. The unusual sight quickly became a talking point among cricket followers, with the former Australian women's captain grabbing attention despite not being involved in the match.

Alyssa Healy's Unexpected Hide-And-Seek Moment

Healy was in Cape Town to support her husband Mitchell Starc, who delivered a sensational performance for Australia in the series decider. The left-arm pacer produced a remarkable spell, finishing with figures of 6/72 and helping Australia fight back after South Africa had made a strong start.

Starc's performance was particularly impressive as he claimed the final six wickets of South Africa's innings, including four wickets in just six deliveries. The hosts, who had looked comfortable at 203/1, eventually collapsed to 329 all out.

While Starc stole the show with his sensational bowling, Healy's unexpected appearance behind the tree provided a lighter moment during the high-pressure Test encounter. The viral clip has since attracted attention from cricket fans, adding another off-field talking point to the South Africa-Australia series decider.