Caught In 4K! Josh Hazlewood Becomes Target Of Funny Camera Trick During South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test; VIDEO Viral | X

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood found himself at the centre of a hilarious moment during the third Test between South Africa and Australia. The broadcaster played a very funny camera trick with the Australian pacer, showing the pacer caught in 4k while spectating a female fan through binoculars, however, the reality is far from what it looks like.

Video Viral

The video went viral on social media as the clip from the broadcaster reportedly showed Hazlewood watching the action through binoculars in the Australian dugout before the camera cut to a female spectator in the stands. This made it look like Hazlewood was seeing the fan through the binoculars.

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Teammates Laugh

Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon and Cooper Connolly were seen laughing at the funny incident. Hazlewood then lowered his binoculars with an awkward smile as the moment was telecast on the big screen in the stadium.

Hilarious Timing

The video is going viral on social media and the cricket fans are enjoying the broadcaster's timing. However, the viral video does not establish what Hazlewood was actually watching and the camera switch may simply have been a playful broadcast edit rather than a reflection of his intentions.

One Run Lead

Meanwhile, Australia took a narrow one run lead over South Africa at the end of Day 2 of the third Test in Cape Town. After bowling South Africa out for 329 in their first innings, Australia reached 330/4 at stumps.

Matt Renshaw led the fight with the bat after scoring 74 runs, while Josh Inglis scored 85 and remained not out at stumps on Day 2. Australia remained in a strong position in the series decider, which was level at 1-1 before the match.