Cathedral & John Connon School Seal 3rd Place After Beating Holy Family

The Cathedral & John Connon School's under-10 football team secured a remarkable victory in the first division, triumphing over Bombay Scottish Mahim with an impressive 5-0 scoreline in the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association tournament, held at the MSSA ground on Thursday.

Riaan Savla showcased his prowess with a stunning hat-trick and added another goal to his tally, contributing four goals in total.

Kaveer Goradia sealed the deal with the fifth goal, wrapping up a convincing win. Campion, who had a setback in the semifinals, rallied back to claim third place in the championship, showcasing their resilience in the same category.

Jash Jain put them ahead and Dev Agrawal scored second and third goal to round up the tally against Holy Family. On Wednesday, their under-10 squad displayed exceptional performance, securing the title with two goals in the second half over CNM, Vile Parle. However, on Thursday, they demonstrated strategic prowess to secure the bronze medal.