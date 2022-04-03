Carrom nationals: Zaheer Pasha knocks out World champ Prashant More

Zaheer Pasha of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed superb touch and steady play to record a stunning straight set win against World champion and top-seed Prashant More also of RBI in a men’s singles semi-final match of the 49th LIC of India-Senior National Carrom Championship 2021-2022 at the Shree Halari Visa Oswal Samaj Hall, Dadar (East) on Sunday evening.

The National Championship is being organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF) and hosted by the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) and is co-sponsored by ONGC, Indian Oil, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Hindustan Petroleum.

In the second semi-final, Abdul Rahman of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra’s Sandeep Dive were engaged in a grim battle for supremacy before the former managed to scrape through in three sets 2-1. Rahaman lost the opening set, but he fought back to pocket the next two sets to clinch a 14-25, 25-14, and 25-10 victory to make his maiden entry into the National final.

In the women’s competition, Nilam Ghodke of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) overcame a spirited challenge from Mantasha Iqbal of Airports Authority of India (AAI) carving out a 23-10, 5-25, and 14-3 victory in the first semi-final.

On an adjacent board, seasoned campaigner Kajal Kumari started shakily and lost the first set against Debagani Tamuly of Defence Accounts Sports Control Board (DASCB), but regained her touch to win the subsequent two sets to clinch a satisfying 8-25, 19-15, 22-11 victory to set up a clash with Ghodke in the title round.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:28 PM IST