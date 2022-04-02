Carrom nationals: Maharashtra women emerge champions

Maharashtra women displayed perfect teamwork as they fought back strongly to defeat Tamil Nadu 2-1 in the State Team Championships final of the 49th LIC of India-Senior National Carrom Championship 2021-2022 at the Shree Halari Visa Oswal Samaj Hall, Dadar (East) on Saturday evening.

The National Championship is being organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF) and hosted by the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) and is co-sponsored by ONGC, Indian Oil, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Hindustan Petroleum.

The home favourites Maharashtra started on the wrong foot as Aakanksha Kadam was unable to find her touch and lost the opening, singles tie to J Abinaya in straight games at 16-21, 11-24.

But, Mahrashtra’s doubles combination of Shruti Sonawane and Maitreyi Gogate put to good advantage their vast experience to get the better of the spirited Tamil Nadu pair of L. Ammshavarthini and V. Mithra winning in three well-contested sets at 18-11, 16-20, and 17-15.

In the deciding tie, Keshar Nirgun showed great resilience and fighting spirit as she bounced back after dropping the first set to overcome Asvika in three sets. Keshar took time to get into a groove and tamely lost the first set, but came roaring back to win the second set and take the tie to the crucial third set.

In the final set, Keshar came out guns blazing, winning the opening three boards picking up nine points in the third to gain a 17-0 lead. Asvika won the next before Keshar pocketed the fifth and sixth to clinch a 5-25, 25-15, and 25-6 to secure Maharashtra triumph in front of a large number of cheering spectators.

Bihar women finished third defeating Jharkhand 3-0 in the third-fourth place encounter.

Meanwhile, Assam men bagged the State Team Championship defeating Uttar Pradesh 3-0 in the final.

PSPB (Petroleum Sports Promotion Board) clinched a grand double winning the men’s and women’s crowns in the Institution Team Championship. The fancied PSPB women prevailed over RBI (Reserve Bank of India) 2-1 in the summit clash.

Their men’s team also defeated RBI by an identical 2-1 margin in the final.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 06:23 PM IST