'Carrom Ball Yaar, Come On': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump-Mic Moment With Devdutt Padikkal Goes Viral During IND vs SL 1st Test | Video

Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump-Mic Moment With Devdutt Padikkal Goes Viral | Sony Sports Network/X

Rishabh Pant once again provided an entertaining moment behind the stumps during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, with his hilarious stump-mic remark for Devdutt Padikkal going viral on social media.

The incident occurred when Padikkal was introduced into the bowling attack and sent down just his first over. Despite the right-arm spinner having barely had a chance to settle into his spell, Pant was heard encouraging him from behind the wickets, saying, “Accha Dev, carrom ball yaar, come on.”

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Pant’s animated presence behind the stumps has frequently added an extra layer of entertainment to India’s matches, and this moment was no different. His casual yet enthusiastic call for Padikkal to bowl a carrom ball was clearly picked up by the stump microphone.

The remark quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly because Padikkal had bowled only one over at the time. Pant’s confidence in his teammate’s variations made the exchange even more amusing, with social media users enjoying another glimpse of the wicketkeeper-batter’s lively personality.

Pant has often gone viral for his spontaneous comments and instructions picked up by the stump microphone, and his latest exchange with Padikkal once again showed why fans love listening in whenever the India wicketkeeper is behind the stumps.