Carlos Alcaraz Sparks Concern After Appearing To Throw Up In Towel During Epic US Open Battle With Ben Shelton | Video

Carlos Alcaraz Sparks Concern After Appearing To Throw Up In Towel | US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz appeared to have an uncomfortable moment during his thrilling US Open quarter-final clash against Ben Shelton, with footage showing the Spaniard seemingly throwing up into his towel during the match. The incident quickly caught attention as Alcaraz battled through an intense five-set encounter at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The defending champion was pushed to his limits by Shelton, with the American producing huge serves and relentless attacking tennis. The match featured dramatic momentum swings, with both players forced to dig deep physically as the contest stretched into the early hours of the morning.

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Carlos Alcaraz Sparks Concern After Appearing To Throw Up In Towel

At one point, Alcaraz appeared to turn away from the court and use his towel before seemingly being sick into it. While the exact reason for the incident was not immediately clear, the moment raised concerns about how the Spaniard was coping physically during the marathon battle.

The physical challenge was particularly notable given Alcaraz's recent return from a wrist injury and lengthy absence from competitive tennis. He had already spent significant time on court during his run to the quarter-finals, although he had looked impressive in his earlier matches.

With Shelton also pushing the pace and serving at extraordinary speeds, the quarter-final developed into one of the most demanding matches of Alcaraz's US Open campaign. The dramatic scenes only added another layer to an already intense showdown between the defending champion and the American home favourite.