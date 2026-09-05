Carlos Alcaraz Leaves Female Fans Stunned As He Takes Off Jersey And Shows Off Physique After US Open Win | Video

Carlos Alcaraz Leaves Female Fans Stunned | TheTennisLetter/X

Carlos Alcaraz once again became the centre of attention at the US Open, but this time his tennis was not the only thing grabbing headlines. Following his latest victory at Flushing Meadows, the Spanish star took off his jersey during the celebrations, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from fans in the stands.

As Alcaraz celebrated his win, several female fans could be seen admiring the 23-year-old’s athletic physique. Cameras quickly came out as spectators tried to capture the moment, with one female fan appearing visibly stunned while recording the tennis star on her phone.

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The moment quickly added another layer to Alcaraz’s already massive popularity among tennis fans. Known for his energetic celebrations and charismatic personality, the Spaniard has built a huge following both on and off the court, with his appearance often becoming a talking point on social media.

The reaction from the crowd was particularly noticeable as Alcaraz soaked in the atmosphere following his victory. While his performance on the court remained the main attraction, the post-match celebration provided fans with an unexpected moment to remember.

Alcaraz will now turn his attention back to his US Open campaign as he looks to go deep into the tournament. With his tennis continuing to make headlines and his off-court popularity showing no signs of slowing down, the Spanish superstar remains one of the biggest attractions at Flushing Meadows.