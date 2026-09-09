Carlos Alcaraz Goes Full Beast Mode! Monster Forehand Leaves Kevin Hart Clapping During US Open Thriller | Video

Carlos Alcaraz Goes Full Beast Mode | US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz produced another spectacular moment during his US Open quarterfinal clash against Ben Shelton, unleashing a powerful forehand that showcased his trademark aggression and shot-making ability. The Spaniard generated tremendous pace off his racket as he looked to wrestle back momentum in the fiercely contested encounter. The stunning shot also caught the attention of Hollywood star Kevin Hart, who was seen clapping in appreciation from the stands.

The match had already delivered plenty of fireworks, with Shelton pushing Alcaraz into a demanding battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz edged the opening set 7-6(5), but Shelton responded emphatically by taking the second 6-1 and the third 6-3.

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Battle is underway for a place in the semis

As the contest intensified, Alcaraz's forehand once again became a major weapon. His ability to create extraordinary power and angle from the baseline left Shelton under pressure, with the Spaniard producing the kind of highlight-reel tennis that has made him one of the biggest attractions at the US Open.

Kevin Hart's reaction added another entertaining moment to the action. The Hollywood actor was spotted clapping after witnessing Alcaraz's spectacular stroke, reflecting the excitement inside Arthur Ashe Stadium as the two players battled for a place in the semifinals.

With the defending champion fighting to keep his title defence alive, every point carried enormous significance. Alcaraz's explosive forehand was another reminder of the quality he can produce under pressure, while Shelton continued to challenge him with his powerful serve and aggressive game.