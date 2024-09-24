Carabao Cup: When & Where To Watch Chelsea F.C vs Barrow A.F.C In India?

Chelsea football team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chelsea, one of the decorated teams of the Premier League, will take on Barrow A.F.C in the third round League Cup fixture at the iconic Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. After a torrid recent matches, Chelsea shave started to find some of their rhythm, evident by a 3-0 hammering of West Ham.

As far as the Premier League table is concerned, the London-based club is fifth in the standings. Meanwhile, Barrow are currently the leaders in League Two, which happens to be the 3rd division of the English football structure and have emerged victorious in five out of seven league games thus far.

Even as Chelsea are likely to start as overwhelming favourites, they would be wary of taking Barrow lightly.

When will Chelsea vs Barrow Carabao Cup match take place?

The two sides will lock horns on September 25 and the Stamford Bridge could witness many Barrow Supporters at the Stamford Bridge. According to the Indian Standard Time (IST), the fixture will take place on 12:15 am.

There will be no live telecast available for the same in India, but Fan Code App will live stream the fixture.