 Carabao Cup: When & Where To Watch Chelsea F.C vs Barrow A.F.C In India?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCarabao Cup: When & Where To Watch Chelsea F.C vs Barrow A.F.C In India?

Carabao Cup: When & Where To Watch Chelsea F.C vs Barrow A.F.C In India?

After a torrid recent matches, Chelsea shave started to find some of their rhythm, evident by a 3-0 hammering of West Ham.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Chelsea football team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chelsea, one of the decorated teams of the Premier League, will take on Barrow A.F.C in the third round League Cup fixture at the iconic Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. After a torrid recent matches, Chelsea shave started to find some of their rhythm, evident by a 3-0 hammering of West Ham.

Read Also
Chelsea Football Club legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink visits Mumbai and conducts coaching clinic in...
article-image

As far as the Premier League table is concerned, the London-based club is fifth in the standings. Meanwhile, Barrow are currently the leaders in League Two, which happens to be the 3rd division of the English football structure and have emerged victorious in five out of seven league games thus far.

Even as Chelsea are likely to start as overwhelming favourites, they would be wary of taking Barrow lightly.

When will Chelsea vs Barrow Carabao Cup match take place?

FPJ Shorts
'Sensational Information In Police Statement Led To Akshay Shinde’s Encounter’: Sanjay Raut’s Big Claim In Badlapur Rape Case
'Sensational Information In Police Statement Led To Akshay Shinde’s Encounter’: Sanjay Raut’s Big Claim In Badlapur Rape Case
Pay Rs 10,000 For Cheapest Seat At Lord's: MCC Slammed Over High Ticket Prices For WTC 2025 Final & ENG vs IND Test
Pay Rs 10,000 For Cheapest Seat At Lord's: MCC Slammed Over High Ticket Prices For WTC 2025 Final & ENG vs IND Test
Chimpanzee Attack: Infant Hospitalised After Suffering Critical Injuries In Western Uganda
Chimpanzee Attack: Infant Hospitalised After Suffering Critical Injuries In Western Uganda
Mumbai: Central Railway's Kurla-CSMT 5th And 6th Line Project To Complete Phase 1 By End Of 2025
Mumbai: Central Railway's Kurla-CSMT 5th And 6th Line Project To Complete Phase 1 By End Of 2025

The two sides will lock horns on September 25 and the Stamford Bridge could witness many Barrow Supporters at the Stamford Bridge. According to the Indian Standard Time (IST), the fixture will take place on 12:15 am.

There will be no live telecast available for the same in India, but Fan Code App will live stream the fixture.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pay Rs 10,000 For Cheapest Seat At Lord's: MCC Slammed Over High Ticket Prices For WTC 2025 Final &...

Pay Rs 10,000 For Cheapest Seat At Lord's: MCC Slammed Over High Ticket Prices For WTC 2025 Final &...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Happy To 'Tick All Boxes' On Preparation...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Happy To 'Tick All Boxes' On Preparation...

'Here’s To Another Year Of Chasing Your Dreams': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish...

'Here’s To Another Year Of Chasing Your Dreams': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish...

IND vs BAN Kanpur Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel & Yash Dayal To Be Released From Team India For...

IND vs BAN Kanpur Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel & Yash Dayal To Be Released From Team India For...

Back To His Roots? Lionel Messi Planning To Retire At THIS Argentine Club After Inter Miami Contract...

Back To His Roots? Lionel Messi Planning To Retire At THIS Argentine Club After Inter Miami Contract...