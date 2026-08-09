'Captains Expected To Set Standards': Ex-Wife Calls For Ashleigh Gardner's Sacking After Affair With Younger Teammate

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Australia women’s cricket vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner is facing fresh pressure after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, called for her to be removed from the leadership role. Wright has criticised Cricket Australia’s handling of allegations involving Gardner and questioned why the governing body has not taken action. She made the allegations public in July and has now called for Gardner to be sacked as vice-captain.

"I think if you’re privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there’s a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard. What I can’t understand is why Cricket Australia hasn’t said anything publicly,” Wright told Code Sports.

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The controversy involves allegations made by Wright about Gardner and fellow Australian cricketer Georgia Voll. Wright said the alleged conduct should have consequences for Gardner’s position as vice-captain. The allegations have not been independently verified, and neither Gardner nor Cricket Australia has confirmed any wrongdoing.

Wright first spoke about the matter after sharing a Daily Mail report on her Instagram Story. She called the report vague and said she would share her own account of what happened. In a later post, she shared a picture of Voll and alleged that she was the person Gardner had been unfaithful with.

Gardner and Wright married in April 2025 but later separated. According to a Daily Mail report, their relationship became strained while Gardner was in India for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. Wright travelled to India during the tournament, where an unnamed source described their meeting as awkward.