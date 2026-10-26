Captain Diana Trophy U-23 Women’s Selection Trial Tournament Kicks Off At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium | File Pic

Mumbai: The Captain Diana Trophy Under-23 Women's Selection Trial Tournament 2026-27 was inaugurated today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The tournament is being organised by Fort Youngsters under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and serves as a crucial platform for identifying and selecting talented cricketers who will represent Mumbai in the forthcoming BCCI Under-23 Women's T20 Tournament.

The tournament, named in honour of former India captain and women's cricket pioneer Diana Edulji, brings together some of the most promising young cricketers from across Mumbai. Conducted in the T20 format, the competition will provide players with an opportunity to showcase their skills before the MCA selectors and stake their claim for a place in the Mumbai squad.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Diana Edulji as the Chief Guest, along with MCA President and Apex Council members, representatives of member clubs, coaches, selectors, and participating players.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said:

"The Mumbai Cricket Association remains committed to strengthening the pathway for women's cricket and creating opportunities for young talent to excel. The Captain Diana Trophy is an important initiative that provides aspiring cricketers with a competitive platform to demonstrate their abilities and earn selection for Mumbai. We are proud to honour Diana Edulji, whose contribution to Indian cricket continues to inspire generations. I wish all the participants the very best and look forward to seeing future Mumbai and India players emerge from this tournament."

Speaking on the occasion, former India captain Diana Edulji said:

"It is heartening to see initiatives like the Captain Diana Trophy being organised exclusively for emerging women's cricketers. Mumbai has always been a powerhouse of Indian cricket, and tournaments such as these provide young players with the exposure and competitive environment necessary to progress to the next level. The Under-23 age group is a crucial stage in a player's development, and I am confident that this tournament will help identify talented cricketers who can go on to represent Mumbai with distinction and eventually aspire to wear the India colours."

The MCA has consistently focused on the development of women's cricket and views the tournament as an important step in identifying and nurturing the next generation of Mumbai's cricketing talent.

The tournament commenced with enthusiastic participation from players, coaches and officials, marking the beginning of an exciting journey towards the selection of the Mumbai Under-23 Women's team for the upcoming BCCI competition.

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