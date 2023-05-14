Captain Dhoni Sparrow, Virat Ragnar Lothbrok, AI artist, Jyo John Muller's images of the Indian cricketers goes viral

Jyo John Muller, an AI enthusiast, has recently made headlines for his exceptional work creating naturalistic images of celebrities using AI software. His work includes pictures of various famous personalities, like Barack Obama and Cristiano Ronaldo, each with a unique and incredible background. Two of his latest creations, featuring Indian cricket players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, have gained enormous recognition from Indian audiences.

In the first image, Muller has depicted the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Captain Jack Sparrow, complete with similar accessories and features. He has named the character Captain Dhoni Sparrow and posted it on his Instagram handle. The caption reads, “Meet Captain Dhoni Sparrow from team Pirates of Chennai.”

The second image features the versatile batsman Virat Kohli, depicted as the character Ragnar Lothbrok from the series Vikings. The caption reads, “Meet the first character, ‘Virat Ragnar Lothbrok’ from team RCB Vikings.” Muller has attributed the creation of both images to the AI software Midjourney. The images bear a striking resemblance to the characters of Captain Jack Sparrow and Ragnar Lothbrok from the movie and TV series, respectively.

Muller's work has garnered widespread attention due to its exceptional quality and uniqueness. His AI-generated images have an almost human-like quality, making them a fascinating subject of discussion among fans and experts alike. Muller has proven that AI technology can be harnessed to create masterpieces in the field of art, and his work is a testament to this fact.