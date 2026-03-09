'Can't Loot Fans': Spectator Raises Concern Over ₹200 Water Bottle Sold At Ahmedabad Stadium During IND vs NZ T20 WC Final; Video

kartik_kannan/X

An X user named Kartik Kannan recently shared his experience of attending the India vs New Zealand final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. In a detailed post addressed to the Gujarat Cricket Association, he praised several improvements at the stadium while also offering suggestions to enhance the overall fan experience.

Kannan began his post by appreciating the efforts made to ease crowd management at the stadium entrances. He noted that the queues at Gate 1 were handled far better this time compared to his experiences during matches in 2023 and 2025. According to him, visible improvements had been made to streamline entry and reduce waiting time for spectators attending the World Cup final.

One of the aspects he particularly appreciated was the cleanliness of the stadium facilities. He commended the organisers for maintaining toilets with round-the-clock cleaning, noting that his friend had a positive experience using the women’s washroom during the final. However, he also pointed out that conditions had not always been ideal, recalling a messy situation at the basement toilet near Bay 242 during a South Africa match earlier in the tournament.

Despite acknowledging these improvements, Kannan also raised concerns about the high price of drinking water inside the stadium. He claimed that bottled water from Bisleri was being sold at nearly ten times the regular price. According to his post, a vendor in the N Stand was selling a bottle for around ₹200, which he said negatively affected the overall fan experience.

Kannan’s post has sparked discussions online about stadium facilities and fan comfort, highlighting how major sporting venues can continue improving the match-day experience for thousands of supporters attending high-profile events.

Scary Scenes! Firecrackers Injure Police Constable As Chaos Erupts During Team India's T20 World Cup Celebrations In Madhya Pradesh; Video

Celebrations following the victory of the India national cricket team over the New Zealand national cricket team turned chaotic in Madhya Pradesh after a police constable was injured during late-night festivities.

The incident occurred near Sayaji Gate, where large crowds had gathered to celebrate India’s victory. Supporters were bursting firecrackers, waving flags and chanting slogans as the team’s win sparked nationwide celebrations.

During the festivities, a police constable on duty was reportedly injured when a firecracker burst close to him. The sudden blast caused panic among people nearby and prompted authorities to quickly intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

Police officials carried out a mild baton charge to disperse the gathering and restore order in the area. The action helped authorities gradually clear the crowd and bring the situation under control.

India’s victory had triggered jubilant scenes across several cities, with fans taking to the streets to celebrate the team’s success. However, authorities in many places remained on alert to ensure that celebrations did not lead to injuries or law-and-order problems.