'Can't Imagine The Pain': Rafael Nadal Shares Heartfelt Condolences To Lionel Messi Following Father Jorge's Death

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal paid tribute to Jorge Messi, father of football superstar Lionel Messi, following his death at the age of 68. Nadal shared a heartfelt message addressed to Lionel, expressing his sympathy to the Messi family.

"Dear Leo, I can't imagine the pain you must be going through. I'm sending you all my love and my condolences to you and your entire family during this such difficult time. Rest in peace, Jorge," Nadal wrote in a post on X.

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Jorge Messi died in Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged illness. He played a key role in Lionel Messi’s life and career and was his longtime agent. His death has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the football world.

Tributes have since flown in after the news was confirmed. Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys paid a heartfelt tribute to Jorge Messi in a social media post. Later, a video surfaced on social media with the club flag being flown at half mast in respect of Messi's father.

Jorge Messi’s legacy will forever be connected to Lionel’s extraordinary career. But beyond the football headlines, these unseen pictures tell a simpler story of a father and his son growing up together and sharing a dream. They are now cherished memories of a bond that remained part of Messi’s journey from a young boy in Rosario to a global icon.