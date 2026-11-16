Campion, Cathedral Register Big Wins In MSSA U-12 Football | Representational Image

Mumbai: Campion School (Cooperage) and Cathedral and John Connon School produced impressive performances in the boys' Under-12 Division I matches of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school football tournament at the MSSA ground on Monday.

Campion registered the biggest victory of the day, thrashing St Joseph's A (Wadala) 7-0, while Cathedral and John Connon enjoyed a successful outing with two convincing victories.

Cathedral and John Connon defeated VCW AVM (Bandra East) 6-0 before overcoming St Stanislaus A (Bandra) 2-0.

St Mary's ICSE A (Mazgaon) also impressed with a commanding 4-0 victory over Gundecha Education (Kandivali).

Bombay Scottish A (Mahim) registered two victories, defeating Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) 3-1 and Don Bosco A (Matunga) 1-0.

St Anne's (Fort) secured a 3-1 win against Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu), while Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) bounced back to beat St Anne's (Malad) 2-0.

Bombay Scottish A (Powai) edged past Jamnabai Narsee A (Juhu) 1-0, while JBCN International (Parel) defeated Nita Mukesh Ambani School by an identical margin.

Canossa (Mahim) registered a narrow 1-0 victory over St Xavier's (Mira Road), while Don Bosco (Borivali) overcame CNM School (Vile Parle) 1-0.

The only drawn encounter saw Canossa (Andheri) and Don Bosco International (Matunga) share the honours in a 1-1 contest.

The day's matches featured several closely fought encounters alongside commanding victories by Campion and Cathedral and John Connon.

Results: Boys' Under-12, Division I:

Campion A (Cooperage) beat St Joseph's A (Wadala) 7-0.

Bombay Scottish A (Powai) beat Jamnabai Narsee A (Juhu) 1-0.

Canossa (Andheri) drew with Don Bosco International (Matunga) 1-1.

St Anne's (Fort) beat Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) 3-1.

Bombay Scottish A (Mahim) beat Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) 3-1.

JBCN International (Parel) beat Nita Mukesh Ambani School 1-0.

Canossa (Mahim) beat St Xavier's (Mira Road) 1-0.

Cathedral and John Connon beat VCW AVM (Bandra East) 6-0.

Cathedral and John Connon beat St Stanislaus A (Bandra) 2-0.

St Mary's ICSE A (Mazgaon) beat Gundecha Education (Kandivali) 4-0.

Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) beat St Anne's (Malad) 2-0.

Don Bosco (Borivali) beat CNM School (Vile Parle) 1-0.

Bombay Scottish A (Mahim) beat Don Bosco A (Matunga) 1-0.

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