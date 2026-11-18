Cameron Green Suffers Bloody Blow To Face After Nasty Bouncer |

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a major scare during the 3rd ODI against England on Wednesday. Green was batting on 3 when a sharp bouncer from Gus Atkinson hit him on the helmet grill. The 140.8 kmph delivery left a severe impact on Green, who was bleeding from his lip and was forced to retire hurt from the contest. Ollie Peake came in as a concussion sub.

Cameron Green's injury scare

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The Australian medical staff quickly attended to him and helped him leave the field. Green retired hurt, raising concerns about his fitness and availability for Australia's upcoming matches. The incident shocked fans watching the series decider.

According to reports, he was later diagnosed with concussion following the blow to his helmet, and young batter Oliver Peake came onto the field as his replacement. Australia will now closely monitor his condition before making any decision about his return to action. Green has already faced several injury setbacks in recent years, including back and abdominal problems, making his latest setback particularly worrying.

The injury came just one day after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed their decision to retain Green for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The franchise had bought the Australian star for a huge price of ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

Despite facing injury problems and questions about his performances, KKR decided to keep their faith in the all-rounder. Green scored 322 runs in 14 matches during the previous IPL season and also picked up seven wickets. His retention shows that the franchise believes he can deliver better performances in the coming season.