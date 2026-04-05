'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sanjiv Goenka Was Spotted In Stands Before Abhishek Sharma's Dismissal During SRH vs LSG; Video

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A curious and almost cinematic moment unfolded during the IPL clash as Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka found himself at the center of an uncanny sequence involving Abhishek Sharma’s early dismissal.

Just before the delivery, the broadcast cameras panned to Goenka in the stands, capturing his focused expression as the game began to build. What followed on the very next ball left fans stunned and amused in equal measure. Abhishek, looking to get off the mark, went for an ambitious drive against Mohammed Shami but was undone by a cleverly disguised slower delivery outside off.

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The ball took a faint outside edge and flew towards short third, where a sharp low catch was completed to perfection, sending Abhishek back for a duck. The timing of the wicket, immediately after Goenka appeared on screen, quickly caught the attention of viewers, who began drawing humorous connections between the two moments.

Social media erupted within minutes, with fans joking about the “Goenka effect” and calling it perfect timing by the broadcasters. While purely coincidental, the sequence added a layer of drama and entertainment to what was already a crucial early breakthrough in the match.

From a cricketing standpoint, it was a brilliant piece of bowling from Shami, who used variation effectively right from the first over. But beyond the technical aspect, it was the quirky timing of the camera shot and the wicket that turned this into a viral talking point.