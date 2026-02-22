'Calm, Clean & Unbothered': Rahul Chahar's Cryptic Instagram Post After Divorce Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2026

Rahul Chahar/Instagram

Indian spinner Rahul Chahar took to Instagram with a brief but telling message following the news of his divorce, posting the words “Calm, clean, and unbothered.” The caption accompanied a simple photo, reflecting a composed and resilient outlook as he moves forward from the personal chapter.

The CSK spinner’s divorce was officially announced in court after 15 months of proceedings, coming just ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The news had sparked widespread interest, with many fans and supporters waiting to see how the cricketer would respond publicly.

Chahar’s minimal yet powerful statement: “Calm, clean, and unbothered” struck a chord with followers on social media, who interpreted it as a message of strength, acceptance, and self-assurance during a difficult time.

Cricket fans have been especially supportive, many praising his professional attitude and wishing him success for the upcoming IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chahar’s performance as a key leg-spinner has made him a valued player in India’s cricketing circles, and followers have expressed hope that he channels his focus on the field amidst the personal developments.

With the IPL just around the corner, Chahar’s composed message paints a picture of a sportsperson ready to embrace his career with clarity and focus, reinforcing the idea that athletes, like anyone else, balance life’s personal challenges alongside professional commitments.