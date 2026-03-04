'Calls Me The 'C' Word': Stuart MacGill Erupts In Fiery On-Air Clash With Podcaster Andrew Menczel; Video Goes Viral

Cricket Unfiltered/YouTube

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has found himself at the center of controversy after a fiery on-air confrontation with podcaster Andrew “Menners” Menczel during an episode of the Cricket Unfiltered podcast, sparking widespread reaction online.

The tense exchange erupted during a discussion about the 2018 South Africa tour, specifically the taunting of Candice Warner, wife of former Australia batter David Warner, when South African fans wore Sonny Bill Williams masks to mock that past controversy.

Tempers flared rapidly as MacGill repeatedly interrupted Menczel, branding him a “f***ing idiot,” “moron,” “pig-headed” and “muppet,” even threatening to quit the show if any portion of the discussion was edited out of the final episode. “Show ends and then he goes off some more. Yells at me, calls me the ‘C’ word. Storm out the door and I just say I’m going to release the episode," said Menczel.

After the episode went viral, Menczel defended himself publicly, arguing that MacGill’s behaviour crossed the line into bullying and was not constructive debate. He also revealed that MacGill continued the tirade off-camera, including further insults once the microphones were switched off.