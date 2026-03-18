'Call Me': Lalit Modi Sparks Fresh Controversy With Cryptic Message To Kavya Maran Amid Abrar Ahmed Backlash

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Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi has once again grabbed headlines in the cricketing world after a pointed message appeared directed at Kavya Maran, owner of the Sunrisers franchise, following a heated debate over Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed being drafted by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred player auction. The cryptic note, which reportedly read “Call me,” has ignited further discussion and speculation behind the scenes.

The controversy stems from Sunrisers Leeds’ decision to sign Abrar Ahmed for the upcoming season, a move that has sparked widespread online ire among some Indian fans, who criticized the choice due to historical and political sensitivities. The backlash intensified after fans shared past online posts attributed to Ahmed that were interpreted as controversial in the Indian cricket community.

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Modi’s message, interpreted by some observers as a direct response to Sunrisers management, arrives amid the growing furore and has only added fuel to an already heated conversation. While the exact intent and context of his message remain unclear, it has captured significant attention and added a new twist to the ongoing debate.

Sunrisers Leeds’ acquisition of Abrar was widely reported as a historic moment, marking a Pakistani bowler’s inclusion in an Indian-owned franchise’s squad for an English competition. Despite the on-field cricketing credentials that justified the selection, the controversy highlights how decisions in the sport can reverberate deeply across national and fan communities.

As the debate continues, fans and analysts alike are watching how both the franchise and cricketing authorities navigate the tension between performance-based team building and emotionally charged fan reactions shaped by broader geopolitical issues.

Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Severe Backlash Over Pakistani Player Abrar Ahmed's Signing

The official social media account of Sunrisers Leeds was reportedly suspended shortly after the franchise signed Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed during the 2026 player auction for The Hundred, triggering widespread debate online.

According to reports, the franchise’s official account on X suddenly became inaccessible after the team secured Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 in the auction. The unexpected suspension came amid a wave of reactions from fans on social media, many of whom were discussing the controversial signing.

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The move by Sunrisers Leeds drew attention because the franchise is owned by the Sun Group, the same organization that owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Pakistani players have not participated in the IPL since 2009 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, making the signing particularly notable.

Despite earlier speculation that Indian-owned teams might avoid Pakistani players in the English competition, Sunrisers Leeds went ahead and signed Abrar after a bidding battle with Trent Rockets. The Pakistani leg-spinner eventually secured a contract worth £190,000 (around $254,000).