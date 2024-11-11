 Calicut FC Are The Inaugural Champions Of Kerala Super League
Calicut beats Forca Kochi to crown as the champions.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
Pic Credit: Twitter

 Calicut FC beat Forca Kochi FC 2-1 to win the inaugural Super League Kerala title at EMS Corporation Stadium, on Sunday. Calicut led 1-0 at half-time.

Kozhikode turned up in numbers at the EMS Corporation Stadium, with the total attendance amassing 35,672 in the summit clash. Enjoying the home support, Calicut have thus secured their first Super League Kerala title, along with the Rs 1 crore prize money. Ahead of the kick-off, Kerala

Football Association (KFA) president Navas Meeran honoured the former Santosh Trophy and ISL players from the state for their contribution to Indian football.

Calicut FC took control from the start, demonstrating their game plan with a high press and precise passing that left Forca Kochi struggling for possession. Just 15 minutes into the game, Calicut's Thoi Singh put his team ahead with a clinical finish off a well-placed cross from striker Kervens Belfort.

This early goal fuelled the roaring crowd and put Kochi on the back foot, as they found it difficult to break Calicut's well-organized defence. Kochi's key striker Dorielton, who had been a consistent threat in the box, was unable to capitalize on his opportunities, leaving Calicut with a 1-0 lead at halftime. Forca Kochi came out with renewed energy in the second half, and head coach Mario Lemos made a few strategic substitutions to bring some attacking impetus to his side.

However, Calicut's disciplined organization kept Kochi at bay, and in the 71st minute, Kervens Belfort delivered the game-defining moment. Trapping the ball on his chest before unleashing a powerful volley, Belfort's strike found the back of the net.

Midfielder Raphael Augusto led Kochi's push to reduce the deficit, pulling the strings from the middle. The persistence paid off, when Dorielton, the league's golden boot winner, scored in the fourth minute of injury time, giving Kochi a sliver of hope. Time, however, was not on their side, and Calicut held firm to secure a historic victory.

