Buzzer-Beater! Scotland Basketball Player Sinks Stunning Last-Second Shot To Defeat Malaysia At CWG 2026 | Video

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Kyle Jimenez produced one of the most unforgettable moments of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after draining a stunning buzzer-beating two-pointer to send Scotland into the men's 3x3 basketball semi-finals with a dramatic 21-16 victory over Malaysia in Glasgow. With the home crowd packed inside the SEC Centre, Jimenez's moment of brilliance instantly became one of the defining highlights of the tournament.

The thrilling play-in clash appeared headed for a tense finish as Scotland held a 19-16 lead with just 1:18 remaining in the race-to-21 contest. With the shot clock winding down and seemingly no clear shooting angle available, Jimenez gathered the ball near the deepest corner of the court, lost his balance, and somehow scooped up a remarkable effort from well beyond the arc. The ball sailed through the net as the buzzer sounded, sending Scottish fans into wild celebrations.

There was a brief moment of suspense as officials reviewed whether the shot had beaten the shot clock. After a tense wait, the basket was upheld, confirming Scotland's place in the last four. The extraordinary finish stunned everyone inside the arena, including Jimenez himself, who stood in disbelief before being mobbed by his jubilant teammates.

The dramatic winner capped off a spirited performance by Scotland, who had battled hard against a resilient Malaysian side throughout the contest. Jimenez's clutch shot not only ended the game instantly but also ensured the hosts remained in contention for a Commonwealth Games medal, creating one of the loudest celebrations witnessed during the basketball competition.

The spectacular buzzer-beater quickly went viral across social media, with basketball fans hailing it as one of the greatest shots in Commonwealth Games history. In a tournament already filled with memorable performances, Kyle Jimenez's incredible moment will be remembered as the shot that electrified Glasgow and etched his name into Scottish sporting folklore.