Buckle up for Red Bull Shuttle up exclusive tournament

Mumbai: The second edition Red Bull Shuttle Up- India’s first ever exclusive Women’s Doubles tournament, will be back in action with the upcoming qualifiers round on 23rd November in Mumbai. The qualifiers will be held at Khar Gymkhana. The tournament aims to give wings to the next generation of Women’s Doubles badminton players while encouraging them to take up the sport professionally.

More than 32 teams have already registered for the Mumbai qualifiers which will be played in a knock-out format. Last year, Ritika Thaker and Simran Singh emerged as winners of the Mumbai qualifier and then ended up winning the national championship and earned the opportunity to play against Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy

Qualifiers have already been held across Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chandigarh and Bangalore. The winning pair from each qualifier will be flown down to Hyderabad for the National Finals on 8th December 2019. The national finals winners will get a chance to play against Ashwini Ponnappa- one of India’s best doubles badminton players of all time – and a partner of her choosing.