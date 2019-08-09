BSAM: S Shrikrishna top seeded

Mumbai: Tamil Nadu’s S Shrikrishna, a former National junior billiards and snooker champion, has been top seeded in the inaugural edition of the Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open, to be organised and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana, under the aegis of the BSAM, at their billiards room from August 10.

Mumbai’s Ishpreet Singh Chadha, a former national junior billiards and snooker champion is seeded second. Ishpreet is preparing well as he recently fired in the maximum 147 during practice.

Leading cueists from across the country will showcase their skills and talent during this 64-player draw tournament to be played on a knockout basis.

The others stars included, Uttar Pradesh’s Vishwajeet Mohan (Junior No. 4), Maharashtra challengers Kreishh Gurbaxani (India No. 2), Rayaan Razmi (India No. 7), Sparsh Pherwani (Maharashtra State Senior No.1), and former junior ranked players Asutosh Padhy, Hrithik Jain, Nikhil Saigal and Mohd Hussain Khan.

Catholic Gym win

Catholic Gymkhana produced a good fighting display and managed to overcome Classic Sports Club by a narrow 2-1 margin in a well-contested First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Future Stars SC had things much their own way and stormed to a 3-0 win against Millat FC Youth in a Third Division.

MDFA Elite league

The MDFA Elite Division teams will kick-off the season starting with the annual Independence Cup Football Tournament, to be played at St. Xavier’s ground, from August 14.

After the completion of the I-Day tournament, the Elite teams will participate in the Nadkarni Cup 2019, which is scheduled to commence at the Cooperage ground, from Monday, August 19